Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones Sells 1,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPI traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $183.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

