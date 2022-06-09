GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will report $92.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.07 million and the lowest is $83.28 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $382.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $429.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $447.03 million, with estimates ranging from $425.16 million to $501.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,149. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 388,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $10,683,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

