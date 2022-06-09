Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Up 1.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 110,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,312% from the average session volume of 7,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

