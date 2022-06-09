Gulden Trading 11% Higher This Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $226.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00203122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

