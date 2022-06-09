Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.89

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.89 and last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 184080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.
The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.