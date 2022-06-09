Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.13. 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 303,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.