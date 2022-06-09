HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,222,541 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 3.3% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $58.68 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

