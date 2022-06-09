Head-To-Head Contrast: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) versus Southern (NYSE:SO)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Southern $23.11 billion 3.43 $2.41 billion $2.16 34.55

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern 2 5 2 0 2.00

Southern has a consensus target price of $73.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Southern 10.09% 11.35% 2.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Southern pays out 125.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

Southern beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

