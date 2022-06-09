HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, insider David Di Pilla acquired 241,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$468,724.33 ($337,211.75).

