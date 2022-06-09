Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.00. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

HTLF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.94. 425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,433,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

