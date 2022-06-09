Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00080992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00206147 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars.

