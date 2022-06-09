Hellenic Coin (HNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00203158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006970 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

