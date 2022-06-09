Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $801,985.55 and approximately $141,197.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00343031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00394730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,729,317 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

