Henderson Investment Limited Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
OTCMKTS HDVTY opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Henderson Investment has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
