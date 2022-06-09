Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.97 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

