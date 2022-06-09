Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.19

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 34323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 851.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
