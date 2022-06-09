Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.19

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 34323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 851.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.