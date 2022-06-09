Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.36. 263,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

