Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Shares Up 0.1%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 920 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 916 ($11.48). 10,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 36,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.47).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 928.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 928.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

