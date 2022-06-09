HOPR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $377,196.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $377,196.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00405422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030552 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

