Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.11

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 3270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 17.61. The firm has a market cap of C$422.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

