Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.11

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 3270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 17.61. The firm has a market cap of C$422.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
