Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,577 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.