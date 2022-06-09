Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HURN opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $61.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 76,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

