HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 6.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 13,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 880,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

