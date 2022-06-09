Hydra Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $34.65 million and $190,529.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00013412 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,116,164 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

