i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 118,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of -38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

