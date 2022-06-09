Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Iberdrola stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

