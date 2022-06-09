II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

Several research firms have commented on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.08.

IIVI stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

