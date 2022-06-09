Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.03 and last traded at $55.86. Approximately 1,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,388.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,737 shares of company stock worth $837,764. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

