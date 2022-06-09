Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 121,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

