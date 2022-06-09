Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 29.4% This Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $586,164.91 and $8,089.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00341785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00431238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030786 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

