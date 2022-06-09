Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,623. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

