Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Christian Vasquez acquired 14,152 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 225,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,656. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BioAtla by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after buying an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BioAtla by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

