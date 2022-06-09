Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases $169,030.80 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 57,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NRDY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $516.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $696,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

