Insider Buying: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Buys $102,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,240.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $422.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.96.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

