Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $111,820.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TCBI opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
