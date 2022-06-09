Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $111,820.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

