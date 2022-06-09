Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires $541,919.16 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at $50,362,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $523.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth $6,032,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $11,922,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TCDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
