Insider Selling: CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Sells 20,145 Shares of Stock

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) CEO Lev Peker sold 20,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $10,676.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,737.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). CarLotz had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.