Insider Selling: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $2,013,281.49 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

