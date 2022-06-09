Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $1,067,000.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

