Insider Selling: FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Sells $35,671.40 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $54,883.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Tueffers sold 91 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $2,615.34.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Mark Tueffers sold 3,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $93,152.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $29.77 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

