Insider Selling: Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Sells $89,902.80 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 17,235.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 269.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

