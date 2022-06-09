Insider Selling: Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) Director Sells $125,175.00 in Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.45, for a total value of $125,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MOG-A opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

