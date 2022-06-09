Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $3,272,947.60 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,378,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,953.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $5,822,392.20.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

MP opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

