Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 17,546 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 532,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

