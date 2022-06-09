Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $15,031.33 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $15,031.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,501.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,286 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $6,249.96.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,137,636 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Personalis by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

