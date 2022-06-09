Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $241,712.10 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,072.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70.

On Thursday, April 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45.

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.20. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,277,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

