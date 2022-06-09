Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 15,467 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TWTR opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

