Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $329,500.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XMTR stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -12.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

