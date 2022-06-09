Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,453. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.37.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

