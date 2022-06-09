Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $71,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

